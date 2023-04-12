You Ain't The First - Guns N' Roses
Feels Like The First Time - Foreigner
Give Up Your Guns - The Buoys
Alone Again Or - Love (One for Kesey )
The Guns of Brixton - The Clash
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
don't take your guns to town - johnny cash
Quitter Never Wins - Johnny Guitar Watson and Larry Williams
Johnny Guitar - Pearl Jam
Another Pearl - Badly Drawn Boy.
Another Brick in the Wall - Pink Floyd
Another Girl - Snuff
Sour Girl - Stone Temple Pilots
The Temple Of The King - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
Waitin' to Leave - The Kings Of Nuthin'
Tribute To A King - William Bell
Im A King Bee - Slim Harpo
My Father My King - Mogwai.
King Nothing - Metallica
King Of The Road - Roger Miller
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Never Again - Discharge
Never Mind The Bollocks - Sex Pistols
I Want Your Sex - George Michael
My Sex - Ultravox.
My Brother Jake - Free
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
Once Upon a Time in the West - Dire Straits
Go West - The Cult.
go west - pet shop boys
Wild Boys - Duran Duran
Boys Don't Cry - The Cure
