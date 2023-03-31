« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2514235 times)

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65480 on: March 31, 2023, 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 31, 2023, 01:17:44 pm
We Belong - Pat Benatar

We Are The Pigs-Suede
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65481 on: March 31, 2023, 02:58:56 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on March 31, 2023, 02:10:04 pm
We Are The Pigs-Suede
War Pigs - Black Sabbath
Logged

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,435
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65482 on: March 31, 2023, 03:45:01 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March 31, 2023, 02:58:56 pm
War Pigs - Black Sabbath
War Baby - Tom Robinson
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65483 on: March 31, 2023, 04:09:03 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on March 31, 2023, 03:45:01 pm
War Baby - Tom Robinson

The Dogs Of War - Pink Floyd
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,206
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65484 on: March 31, 2023, 04:29:56 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on March 31, 2023, 04:09:03 pm
The Dogs Of War - Pink Floyd
The Dogs Of Lust - The The.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65485 on: March 31, 2023, 05:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 31, 2023, 04:29:56 pm
The Dogs Of Lust - The The.

Driven To Death - English Dogs
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65486 on: March 31, 2023, 05:41:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 31, 2023, 05:27:53 pm

Driven To Death - English Dogs
Driven To Tears - The Police
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65487 on: March 31, 2023, 05:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 31, 2023, 05:27:53 pm

Driven To Death - English Dogs
Hounds of Love - Kate Bush
Logged

Offline lucabrasi

  • sleepswiththefishes
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 149
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65488 on: Yesterday at 04:21:48 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on March 31, 2023, 05:41:33 pm
Hounds of Love - Kate Bush
Say You Love Me - Fleetwood Mac
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 697
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65489 on: Yesterday at 08:43:18 am »
Quote from: lucabrasi on Yesterday at 04:21:48 am
Say You Love Me - Fleetwood Mac
Love Is A Losing Game - Amy Winehouse
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,661
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65490 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 08:43:18 am
Love Is A Losing Game - Amy Winehouse

Love Is a Stranger - Eurythmics
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65491 on: Yesterday at 12:15:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:40:33 am
Love Is a Stranger - Eurythmics
You Say You Don't Love Me - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,206
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65492 on: Yesterday at 04:28:15 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:15:50 pm
You Say You Don't Love Me - Buzzcocks
Ever Fallen In Love - Buzzcocks.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65493 on: Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:28:15 pm
Ever Fallen In Love - Buzzcocks.
Fall At Your Feet - Crowded house
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,644
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65494 on: Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
Fall At Your Feet - Crowded house

your song - elton john
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65495 on: Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:19:45 pm
your song - elton john
Song For Whoever - Beautiful South
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65496 on: Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 06:43:52 pm
Song For Whoever - Beautiful South

America The Beautiful - D.O.A
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65497 on: Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:58:15 pm

America The Beautiful - D.O.A
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65498 on: Today at 02:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:09:24 pm
Breakfast in America - Supertramp
American Idiot - Green Day
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,916
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65499 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:19:55 pm
American Idiot - Green Day
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 865
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65500 on: Today at 03:55:49 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:38:17 pm
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones

Green Onions - Booker T & The MGs
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,386
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65501 on: Today at 03:57:09 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Today at 03:55:49 pm
Green Onions - Booker T & The MGs

A Certain Shade of Green - Incubus
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite
Pages: 1 ... 1633 1634 1635 1636 1637 [1638]   Go Up
« previous next »
 