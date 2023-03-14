What Does It Take (To Win Your Love) - Junior Walker and The All Stars
What do I Get? Buzzcocks
The What - The Notorious B.I.G.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
the sun always shines on tv - aha
Scousers Never Buy The Sun - Billy Bragg
Never Surrender - Blitz
I Surrender - Rainbow
Rainbow Valley - Love Affair
Valley Girl - Frank Zappa
Into The Valley - The Skids
Into the Crypts of Rays - Celtic Frost
Ditch Digger - Rocket From The Crypt
Rocket Man - Elton John
Rocket Queen - Guns N' Roses
Give Up Your Guns - The Buoys
Give A Little Bit - Supertramp
Little Piece of Leather - Donnie Elbert
Little Red Corvette - Prince
red red wine - ub40 version
Little Ole' Wine Drinking, Me - Dean Martin
Summer Wine - Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazlewood
Cheap Wine - Darkbuster
Mighty Wings - Cheap Trick
The Mighty Quinn (Quinn the Eskimo) - Manfred Mann
Mighty Man - Mungo Jerry.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]