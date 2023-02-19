That's Livin' Alright - Joe Fagin
Alright Now - Free
I'm Free - The Who
Free Fallin'-Tom Petty and the heartbreakers.
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise By The Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf
Show Me - Joe Tex
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Crap Californian Punk Band - Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Punk Rock - Mogwai.
Punk Rock Ist Nicht tot - Thee Headcoats
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd
Welcome To Hell - Venom
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
Bad Penny - Rory Gallagher
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy - The Tams(Obviously The Tams never went anywhere near the FSG thread )
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow
H A P P Y Radio - Edwin Starr
Radio Heart - Gary Numan.
This is Radio Clash - The Clash
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
radiohead - talking heads
Everbody's Talkin' - Harry Nilsson
Everybody Needs Somebody - Solomon Burke
