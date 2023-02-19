« previous next »
Music Association Game

Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 655
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 04:07:39 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on February 19, 2023, 04:01:54 pm
That's Livin' Alright - Joe Fagin

Alright Now - Free
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 04:12:49 pm
joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 04:44:28 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 04:12:49 pm
I'm Free - The Who
Free Fallin'-Tom Petty and the heartbreakers.
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 05:56:24 pm
Quote from: joe buck on February 19, 2023, 04:44:28 pm
Free Fallin'-Tom Petty and the heartbreakers.

Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 06:24:24 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February 19, 2023, 05:56:24 pm
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 06:33:49 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 19, 2023, 06:24:24 pm
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White

Paradise By The Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 07:01:25 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on February 19, 2023, 06:33:49 pm
Paradise By The Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf

We're All Light - XTC
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
February 19, 2023, 07:05:58 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on February 19, 2023, 04:01:54 pm
That's Livin' Alright - Joe Fagin

Show Me - Joe Tex
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February 19, 2023, 07:05:58 pm
Show Me - Joe Tex
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton 
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:15:30 pm
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton

Crap Californian Punk Band - Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:49:47 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:30:31 pm

Crap Californian Punk Band - Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Punk Rock - Mogwai.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:01:57 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:49:47 pm
Punk Rock - Mogwai.

Punk Rock Ist Nicht tot - Thee Headcoats
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:01:57 pm

Punk Rock Ist Nicht tot - Thee Headcoats
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:25:54 pm
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,864
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:22:31 pm
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd

Welcome To Hell - Venom
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm

Welcome To Hell - Venom
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:00:29 pm
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC

Bad Penny - Rory Gallagher
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:01:58 am
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 09:58:21 pm
Bad Penny - Rory Gallagher
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,653
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:04:55 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:01:58 am
That's Too Bad - Tubeway Army.
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:31:26 pm
Quote from: Dingus on Today at 01:04:55 pm
Too Much Too Young - The Specials
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:36:17 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:31:26 pm
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap

Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy - The Tams

(Obviously The Tams never went anywhere near the FSG thread  ;D)
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:39:47 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:36:17 pm
Be Young, Be Foolish, Be Happy - The Tams

(Obviously The Tams never went anywhere near the FSG thread  ;D)
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:41:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:39:47 pm
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:42:16 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 01:41:37 pm
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow

H A P P Y Radio -  Edwin Starr
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:58:17 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 01:42:16 pm
H A P P Y Radio -  Edwin Starr
Radio Heart - Gary Numan.
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,659
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 02:05:24 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:58:17 pm
Radio Heart - Gary Numan.
This is Radio Clash - The Clash
liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,404
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 02:18:55 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:05:24 pm
This is Radio Clash - The Clash

radiohead - talking heads
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,724
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65107 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:18:55 pm
radiohead - talking heads
Everbody's Talkin' - Harry Nilsson
Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,120
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65108 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:27:35 pm
Everbody's Talkin' - Harry Nilsson

Everybody Needs Somebody - Solomon Burke
Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #65109 on: Today at 07:26:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:09:00 pm
Everybody Needs Somebody - Solomon Burke
Somebody To Die For - Hurts.
