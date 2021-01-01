That's Livin' Alright - Joe Fagin
Alright Now - Free
I'm Free - The Who
Free Fallin'-Tom Petty and the heartbreakers.
Free Bird - Lynyrd Skynyrd
Bird Of Paradise - Snowy White
Paradise By The Dashboard Light - Meat Loaf
Show Me - Joe Tex
Show Me The Way - Peter Frampton
Crap Californian Punk Band - Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Punk Rock - Mogwai.
Punk Rock Ist Nicht tot - Thee Headcoats
When The Machines Rock - Tubeway Army.
Welcome To The Machine - Pink Floyd
Welcome To Hell - Venom
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
