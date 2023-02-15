don't stop - fleetwood mac
Don't Stop Me Now - Queen
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Always On My Mind - Willie Nelson
Revolt into Style - Bill Nelson's Red Noise
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Summer of 69 - Bryan Adams
The Last Days Of Summer - The Cure.
Those Were The Days - Mary Hopkin
Hopkins (The Witchfinder General) - Cathedral
Cathedral Song - Tanita Tikaram
Worker's Song - Dropkick Murphys
The Cowboy Song-Public Image Ltd
Ex Cowboy - Mogwai.
State of Shock -The Ex
New York State Of Mind - Billy Joel
Papa's Got a brand New Pigbag - Pigbag
The Only Living Boy in New York - Simon & Garfunkel
New York Minute - Don Henley
N. Y. State of Mind - Nas
Education - State Of Confusion
Ball Of Confusion - The Temptations
Red Rubber Ball - The Seekers
Red Guitar - David Sylvian.
While My Guitar Gently Weeps - The Beatles
