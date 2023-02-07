40 Miles From The Sun - Bush.
Scousers Never Buy The Sun - Billy Bragg
She has one big tit, you...
I Can See For Miles - The Who
Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See - Busta Rhymes
Put Your Hands Up - Reef
Hands Off She's Mine -The Beat
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
the girl is mine - jacko and paul
The Girl With The Patent Leather Face - Soft Cell.
Boots Of Spanish Leather - Bob Dylan
Black Leather Girl - Abrasive Wheels
Warm Leatherette - The Normal.
Hell Bent For Leather - Judas Priest
Straight To Hell - The Clash
Hells Bells - ACDC
The Division Bell - Pink Floyd.
the day before you came - abba(come on spion old chap - i could only associate 'the' there )
They came in force - Red Alert
Birdhouse in Your Soul - They May be Giants
Hey, Soul Sister - Train
Never Too Soon - Soul Asylum
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Never Say Never Again - Lani Hall
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]