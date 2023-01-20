« previous next »
Music Association Game

Son of Spion

  Supporter of The Unbrarables.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 04:59:04 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on January 20, 2023, 01:46:37 pm
Waltz in Black - The Stranglers
The Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 05:14:47 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 20, 2023, 04:59:04 pm
The Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.

The Last Waltz - Engelbert Humperdinck
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 05:16:22 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 20, 2023, 05:14:47 pm

The Last Waltz - Engelbert Humperdinck
The Last Dance - The Cure.
SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Kopite
  • Posts: 774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 06:17:28 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 20, 2023, 05:16:22 pm
The Last Dance - The Cure.

Let's Dance - David Bowie
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 06:52:27 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 20, 2023, 06:17:28 pm
Let's Dance - David Bowie

David Lee Roth - Cosmic Psychos
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 09:24:45 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 20, 2023, 06:52:27 pm

David Lee Roth - Cosmic Psychos
Cosmic Dancer - T. Rex
Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,648
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 09:45:07 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 20, 2023, 09:24:45 pm
Cosmic Dancer - T. Rex
Tiny Dancer - Elton John
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
January 20, 2023, 10:37:32 pm
Quote from: Dingus on January 20, 2023, 09:45:07 pm
Tiny Dancer - Elton John

Poetry and Jazz- John Otway
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 12:17:50 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 20, 2023, 10:37:32 pm

Poetry and Jazz- John Otway
Poetry In Motion - Johnny Tillotson
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 04:54:42 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 21, 2023, 12:17:50 pm
Poetry In Motion - Johnny Tillotson
Poetry And Power - Gary Numan.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 04:56:37 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 21, 2023, 04:54:42 pm
Poetry And Power - Gary Numan.
Power To The People - John Lennon
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 21, 2023, 04:56:37 pm
Power To The People - John Lennon

Smoke From Cromwell's Time - Blyth Power
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 05:55:19 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 21, 2023, 05:49:25 pm

Smoke From Cromwell's Time - Blyth Power
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 08:49:45 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 21, 2023, 05:55:19 pm
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
My Brother Jake - Free
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,236
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 09:19:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 21, 2023, 08:49:45 pm
My Brother Jake - Free

My Michelle - Guns N' Roses
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
January 21, 2023, 09:32:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 21, 2023, 09:19:56 pm
My Michelle - Guns N' Roses
Fly High Michelle - Enuff Z'Nuff
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 04:25:27 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 21, 2023, 09:32:03 pm
Fly High Michelle - Enuff Z'Nuff

Anchorage - Michelle Shocked
joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 791
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:25:27 pm

Anchorage - Michelle Shocked
Fly High Michelle-Enuff Z'Nuff .
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 06:00:07 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 05:50:35 pm
Fly High Michelle-Enuff Z'Nuff .
Michelle - The Beatles
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,236
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:00:07 pm
Michelle - The Beatles

Michelle's Song - Elton John
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:51:55 pm
Michelle's Song - Elton John

Baby's in the club -John Otway
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:08:31 pm

Baby's in the club -John Otway
Babies In The Bardo - Section 25.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:18:03 pm
Babies In The Bardo - Section 25.
25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago

Chicago - Articles Of Faith
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 09:31:26 pm

Chicago - Articles Of Faith
Songs Of Faith And Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:36:35 pm
Songs Of Faith And Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Songs About Death - The Wonder Years
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:43:11 pm
Songs About Death - The Wonder Years
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure.
only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,542
Re: Music Association Game
Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:52:37 pm
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure.
Is it like today? World Party
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 12:09:16 am
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 11:30:35 pm
Is it like today? World Party
Today - Talk Talk.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:13:45 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:16 am
Today - Talk Talk.
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:20:01 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:13:45 am
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Boys And Girls - Bryan Ferry.
rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,236
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 09:53:48 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:20:01 am
Boys And Girls - Bryan Ferry.

Hersham Boys - Sham 69
Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,420
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 11:54:45 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:53:48 am
Hersham Boys - Sham 69
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 01:15:11 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:54:45 am
Boys Like Me - Gary Numan.
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 03:20:56 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:15:11 pm
Like A Rolling Stone - Bob Dylan
I'm Like a Bird - Nelly Furtado
Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,463
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 03:26:44 pm
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 03:20:56 pm
I'm Like a Bird - Nelly Furtado
Free As A Bird - The Beatles
Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 05:10:11 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:26:44 pm
Free As A Bird - The Beatles

Bird Song - Grateful Dead
Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
Today at 05:39:24 pm
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 05:10:11 pm
Bird Song - Grateful Dead

When ya get drafted - Dead Kennedys
