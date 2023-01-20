Waltz in Black - The Stranglers
The Bad Medicine Waltz - The Cult.
The Last Waltz - Engelbert Humperdinck
The Last Dance - The Cure.
Let's Dance - David Bowie
David Lee Roth - Cosmic Psychos
Cosmic Dancer - T. Rex
Tiny Dancer - Elton John
Poetry and Jazz- John Otway
Poetry In Motion - Johnny Tillotson
Poetry And Power - Gary Numan.
Power To The People - John Lennon
Smoke From Cromwell's Time - Blyth Power
My Brother's Time - Gary Numan.
My Brother Jake - Free
My Michelle - Guns N' Roses
Fly High Michelle - Enuff Z'Nuff
Anchorage - Michelle Shocked
Michelle - The Beatles
Michelle's Song - Elton John
Baby's in the club -John Otway
Babies In The Bardo - Section 25.
25 or 6 to 4 - Chicago
Chicago - Articles Of Faith
Songs Of Faith And Devotion - Depeche Mode.
Songs About Death - The Wonder Years
Songs Of A Lost World - The Cure.
Is it like today? World Party
Today - Talk Talk.
Girls Talk - Dave Edmunds
Boys And Girls - Bryan Ferry.
