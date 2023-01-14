Love Battery - Buzzcocks
Suburban Love - Japan.
Big In Japan - Tom Waits
Peeping Tom - Placebo.
Rock & Roll Woman - Buffalo Springfield
I Love Rock 'n' Roll - Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Roll With It - Oasis
Let Me Roll It - Paul McCartney and Wings
Roll Away The Stone - Mott The Hoople
Stone Cold - Rainbow
New Cold War- Killing Joke.
New World Man - Rush
Working Man - Rush
Working class war - Hudson Falcons
Working On The Highway - Bruce Springsteen
The Working Hour - Tears For Fears.
In The Midnight Hour - Wilson Pickett
The Holy Hour - The Cure.
Hour of sorrow - The Templars
No More Sorrow - Linkin Park
No More Tears - Ozzy Osbourne
No more gigs- Subhumans
No More Heroes - The Stranglers.
More Than a Feeling - Boston
More Than This - Roxy Music.
This Charming Man - The Smiths
The Happy Man - Thomas Lang.
Lucky Man - The Verve
