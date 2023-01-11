Hell Aint a Bad Place to Be - AC/DC
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Medicine Show - BAD (Big Audio Dynamite)
Sylvia's Mother - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Mother of Mercy- Iron Maiden
Under the Iron Sky - Laibach
Under the Red Sky - Bob Dylan
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Why - Discharge
Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
Can't Knock the Hustle - Jay-Z
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
An Innocent Man - Billy Joel
The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana
End of the World News (Dose Me Up) - Tom McRae
End of a century - Blur
20th Century Boy - Placebo.
Ugly Boy - Die Antwoord
Pain/Sick People - Die Kreuzen
The Speed Of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
King Of Pain - The Police
King is white and in the crowd. Simple Minds
The In Crowd - Bryan Ferry.
within your crowd-willie Nelson
Within You Without You - The Beatles
Who turned out the lights? - You Am I
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.
The light at the end of the tunnel(is the light of an oncoming train)- Half Man Half Biscuit
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.
B-Train to Allston - The Allstonians
Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
Train in Vain - The Clash
