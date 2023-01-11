« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1612 1613 1614 1615 1616 [1617]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2456290 times)

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64640 on: January 11, 2023, 03:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on January 11, 2023, 01:57:10 pm
Hell Aint a Bad Place to Be - AC/DC
Bad Love - Eric Clapton 
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64641 on: January 11, 2023, 04:14:43 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 11, 2023, 03:39:46 pm
Bad Love - Eric Clapton
Medicine Show - BAD (Big Audio Dynamite)
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64642 on: January 11, 2023, 04:49:38 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January 11, 2023, 04:14:43 pm
Medicine Show - BAD (Big Audio Dynamite)
Sylvia's Mother - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,874
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64643 on: January 11, 2023, 05:53:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 11, 2023, 04:49:38 pm
Sylvia's Mother - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show


Mother of Mercy- Iron Maiden
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64644 on: January 11, 2023, 06:24:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 05:53:11 pm
Mother of Mercy- Iron Maiden

Under the Iron Sky - Laibach
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,874
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64645 on: January 11, 2023, 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 11, 2023, 06:24:37 pm

Under the Iron Sky - Laibach

Under the Red Sky - Bob Dylan
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64646 on: January 11, 2023, 08:55:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 07:59:09 pm
Under the Red Sky - Bob Dylan
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64647 on: January 11, 2023, 09:03:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on January 11, 2023, 08:55:57 pm
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64648 on: January 11, 2023, 09:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 11, 2023, 09:03:17 pm
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64649 on: January 11, 2023, 09:16:33 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on January 11, 2023, 09:09:52 pm
Why Does it Always Rain on Me? - Travis


Why - Discharge
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,874
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64650 on: January 11, 2023, 09:41:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on January 11, 2023, 09:16:33 pm


Why - Discharge

Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64651 on: January 11, 2023, 10:15:06 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on January 11, 2023, 09:41:51 pm
Why Can't This Be Love - Van Halen
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64652 on: Yesterday at 12:08:21 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on January 11, 2023, 10:15:06 pm
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,328
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64653 on: Yesterday at 12:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:08:21 am
Can't Buy Me Love - The Beatles

Can't Knock the Hustle - Jay-Z
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64654 on: Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Yesterday at 12:20:02 pm
Can't Knock the Hustle - Jay-Z
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,642
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64655 on: Yesterday at 01:25:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:23:13 pm
I Can't Stand Up For Falling Down - Elvis Costello & The Attractions
Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64656 on: Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 01:25:21 pm
Stand By Your Man - Tammy Wynette
An Innocent Man - Billy Joel
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64657 on: Yesterday at 05:23:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:36:35 pm
An Innocent Man - Billy Joel
The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana
Logged

Offline Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64658 on: Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:23:40 pm
The Man Who Sold The World - Nirvana
End of the World News (Dose Me Up) - Tom McRae
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64659 on: Yesterday at 06:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on Yesterday at 05:43:16 pm
End of the World News (Dose Me Up) - Tom McRae

End of a century  - Blur
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64660 on: Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:44:03 pm

End of a century  - Blur
20th Century Boy - Placebo.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline Absinthe

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64661 on: Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:20:02 pm
20th Century Boy - Placebo.
Ugly Boy - Die Antwoord
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64662 on: Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm »
Quote from: Absinthe on Yesterday at 07:23:54 pm
Ugly Boy - Die Antwoord

Pain/Sick People - Die Kreuzen
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64663 on: Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 07:43:37 pm

Pain/Sick People - Die Kreuzen
The Speed Of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64664 on: Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm
The Speed Of Pain - Marilyn Manson.
King Of Pain - The Police
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 564
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64665 on: Yesterday at 08:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
King Of Pain - The Police

King is white and in the crowd.   Simple Minds
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64666 on: Today at 03:21:10 am »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 08:37:16 pm
King is white and in the crowd.   Simple Minds
The In Crowd - Bryan Ferry.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 789
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64667 on: Today at 11:59:06 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 03:21:10 am
The In Crowd - Bryan Ferry.
within your crowd-willie Nelson
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64668 on: Today at 03:45:57 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 11:59:06 am
within your crowd-willie Nelson
Within You Without You - The Beatles
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64669 on: Today at 05:36:51 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:45:57 pm
Within You Without You - The Beatles

Who turned out the lights? - You Am I
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64670 on: Today at 05:50:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:36:51 pm

Who turned out the lights? - You Am I
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64671 on: Today at 06:08:43 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 05:50:23 pm
There is a Light That Never Goes Out - The Smiths
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64672 on: Today at 07:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:08:43 pm
Beyond The Dying Light - God Is An Astronaut.

The light at the end of the tunnel(is the light of an oncoming train)- Half Man Half Biscuit
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,195
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64673 on: Today at 07:45:34 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:18:41 pm

The light at the end of the tunnel(is the light of an oncoming train)- Half Man Half Biscuit
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.
Logged
Tory Bastards!

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64674 on: Today at 07:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:45:34 pm
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.

B-Train to Allston - The Allstonians
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,347
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64675 on: Today at 08:03:21 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 07:51:38 pm

B-Train to Allston - The Allstonians
Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
Logged

Online lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,607
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64676 on: Today at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 08:03:21 pm
Runaway Train - Soul Asylum
Train in Vain - The Clash
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64677 on: Today at 09:08:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 08:54:17 pm
Train in Vain - The Clash

Love in vain - Ruts
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1612 1613 1614 1615 1616 [1617]   Go Up
« previous next »
 