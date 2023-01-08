Two Headed Sex Change-The Cramps
Death On Two Legs - Queen
Legs - ZZ Top
Top of the pops - The Rezillos
It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock 'N' Roll) - AC/DC
it's a hard life wherever you go - Nanci Griffith
So Hard - Pet Shop Boys.
A hard day's night - The Beatles
A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall - Roxy Music.
Fall At Your feet - Crowded House
In Your Eyes - George Benson
In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel
Looking Through Gary Gilmore's Eyes - The Adverts
Looking Through The Windows - The Jackson 5
Windows and Walls - My Vitriol.
Walls Come Tumbling Down - The Style Council
Come Inside - Danse Society.
Come Together - The Beatles
