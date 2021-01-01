BTO (Blind To Others) - Vök.
Break On Through (To The Other Side) - The Doors
Shining Through - God Is An Astronaut.
Ghosts of American astronauts - The Mekons
Sleeping With Ghosts - Placebo.
Ghosts-Japan
Ghosts That We Knew - Mumford & Sons
This Gift - Sons and Daughters
Bring Your Daughter to The Slaughter - Iron Maiden
Bring it on Home - Led Zeppelin
2,000 Light Years From Home - Danse Society.
Society - Subhumans
Stealing Society - System Of A Down
Systems Of Romance - Ultravox.
Bad Romance - Lady Gaga
Flowers Of Romance - PIL.
Flowers in the Window - Travis
Lady Of The Flowers - Placebo.
Foxy Lady - Jimi Hendrix
Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
I See Red - Split Enz
Red Moon Lagoon - God Is An Astronaut.
Turn To Red-Killing Joke
Red Morning Light - KIngs Of Leon
Red Light - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
99 Red Balloons - Nena
99 and a half just won't do-Doctor Feelgood
Just Fascination - Cabaret Voltaire.
Just Fade Away - Stiff Little Fingers
Fade To Black - Metallica.
Fade To Grey - Visage
Mind of a Toy - Visage
Deirdre's a slag - Toy Dolls
Lonely Planet Boy - New York Dolls
So Lonely - The Police
So What - Liverpool Express
So What for the 80's - Vice Squad
