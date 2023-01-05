Fields Of Athenry - The Dubliners
Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
Forever Autumn - Justin Hayward
Forever Young - Alphaville
Young Americans - David Bowie
When We Were Young - Adele
When I'm Dead And Gone - McGuinness Flint
I'm Jim Morrison, I'm Dead - Mogwai.
Shazam - Jim Jones And The Righteous Mind
Where is my Mind? - The Pixies
World Where You Live - Crowded House
We Have All The Time In The World - Louis Armstrong
It's The End of the World as we Know It - REM
The world I know - Collective Soul
Know Who You Are - Slade
Who You Are - Pearl Jam
Where Were You? - The Mekons
Here's To You - Joan Baez
Here's Where The Story Ends - The Sundays.
Same Old Story - Taste
It's The Same Old Song - Four Tops
The Same Old Scene - Roxy Music.
Old Man - Neil Young
My Old Man - Ian Dury and the Blockheads
Man Of The World - Fleetwood Mac
Half the World Away - REM
Half the World Away - Oasis
The Real Thing - Faith No More
Real Enemy - The Business
Know Your Enemy - Green Day
Know Your Enemy - Rage Against The Machine.
Does Your Mother Know - ABBA
Mother - John Lennon
