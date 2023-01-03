Owner Of A Lonely Heart - Yes
Heart Of Gold - Neil Young
The Young Ones - Menace
Young Team - Mogwai.
When you're Young and in Love - The Marvelettes
Young Gifted and Black - Prince Buster
Black Hole Sun - Soundgarden
The Sun Always Shines On TV - Aha
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Give Back the Sun - The View
A Black Sun - Gary Numan.
Blood is Thicker than Water - Black Label Society
Love Is Stronger Than Death - The The.
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
Joy Ride - Government Issue
Ride a White Swan-T.Rex
Nights In White Satin - The Moody Blues
White Room - Cream
Empty Rooms - Gary Moore
Broken heart in every empty glass - The Skels
In A Broken Dream - Python Lee Jackson
Everything Is Broken - Bob Dylan
Everything Is Beautiful - Ray Stevens
Beautiful People - Melanie
People Get Ready - Curtis Mayfield & The Impressions
Shiny Happy People _ REM
Happy The Man - The Cure.
Man On A Silver Mountain - Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow
