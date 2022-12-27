Surfin on my face - Hard-Ons
Eyes Without A Face - Billy Idol
Dark eyes - Bob Dylan
Dark Entries - Bauhaus.
Fear Of The Dark - Iron Maiden
f.e.a.r - ian brown
Fear Of Ghosts - The Cure.
There's a Ghost in my House - R. Dean Taylor
Burning Down The House-Talking Heads.
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Don't bring me down - ELO.
Don't you ever let me down - The Crack
You Dont Have To Go - The Chi-Lites
Have You Seen Her - The Chi-Lites
Stop Her On Sight - Edwin Starr
Stop In The Name Of Love - The Supremes
The Shadow of love - The Damned
Moonlight Shadow - Mike Oldfield and Maggie Reilly
The Killing Moon- Echo and the Bunnymen
The Killing of Georgie - Rod Stewart
Hey There Georgy Girl - The Seekers
Skinhead Girl - The Oppressed
Skinhead Symphony - The Specials
Unfinished Symphony - Massive Attack
Attack Of The Grey Lantern - Mansun.
Fade to Grey - Visage
Fade to Black - Metallica
Fade Out 1930 - Tubeway Army.
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore & Phil Lynott
Strawberry Fields Forever - The Beatles
Forever Autumn - Justin Hayward
Fourteen Autumns and Fifteen Winters - Twilight Sad.
Winter - Amebix
Winter Dusk / Awakening - God Is An Astronaut.
My Pal - GOD
