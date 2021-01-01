Tired Of Waiting For You - The Kinks
California waiting - Kings of Leon.
A Tribute To A King - William Bell
I'm So Tired - The Beatles
I'm an Upstart - Angelic Upstarts
Woman in Disguise - Angelic Upstarts
Judy In Disguise (With Glasses) - John Fred and His Playboy Band
Judy staring at the sun - Catherine Wheel
Here Comes The Sun - Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel
Here Comes The Summer - The Undertones
The Boys Of Summer - Don Henley
Pony boy - Bruce Springsteen.
The Bomb - New Young Pony Club.
You Dropped A Bomb On Me - The Gap Band
A Bomb In Wardour Street - The Jam.
Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Darkness on the edge of town - Bruce Springsteen.
