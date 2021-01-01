Hey Joe - Jimi Hendrix
Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye - Bananarama
na na na na naa - kaiser chiefs
Big Chief - Dr. John
Take Away - Big Drill Car
Sail Away - David Gray
Burn No Bridges - Gray Matter
Seven Bridges Road - Song by Eagles
Seven Rooms of Gloom - Four Tops
Empty Rooms - Gary Moore
Rooms on Fire - Stevie Nicks
Wheels On Fire - The Byrds
Love On Your Side - The Thompson Twins
The Other Side Of Paradise - Glass Animals
The Other Side Of Life - Japan.
