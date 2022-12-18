Gary Gilmours Eyes - The Adverts
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
eyes without a face - billy idol
My Pal Foot Foot - The Shaggs
In My Life - The Beatles
My Life - Billy Joel
Drive My Car - The Beatles
I'm In Love With My Car - Queen
Love Will Tear Us Apart - Joy Division
Into The Blue - The Joy Formidable
For You Blue - The Beatles
Lady Willpower - Gary Puckett and the Union Gap
Lady Double Dealer - Deep Purple
Lady in Red - Chris de Burgh
Little Red Corvette- Prince
Red at night - Gaslight Anthem.
Red Light Shine - Danse Society.
Shine a light - Spiritualized.
A Light in the Black - Rainbow
Black Night - Deep Purple
Waiting All Night - Phish
All The Night Without Love - Elvis Perkins
