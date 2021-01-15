Dr My Eyes -Jackson 5
My Eyes Have Seen You - The Doors
Have You Seen Her - The Chi-Lites
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? - Creedence Clearwater Revival
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
The Sun and the Rain - Madness
The Oil Slick - Frightened Rabbit
Rabbit In Your Headlights - Unkle.
white rabbit - jefferson airplane
Red Frame White Light - Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark.
Is this Love - Whitesnake
This Is The Sea - The Waterboys
Ocean Drive - Lighthouse Family
The Ocean - Led Zeppelin
Golden Gate Bridge - Ocean Colour Scene
Golden Brown - The Stranglers
Golden Years - David Bowie
Silence is Golden - The Tremeloes
Sound of Silence - The Sick Things
Sound of the Suburbs - The Members
The Sound of the Crowd - Human League.
Crowd Chant - Joe Satriani
