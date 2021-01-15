Dr My Eyes -Jackson 5
My Eyes Have Seen You - The Doors
Have You Seen Her - The Chi-Lites
Have You Ever Seen the Rain? - Creedence Clearwater Revival
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
The Sun and the Rain - Madness
The Oil Slick - Frightened Rabbit
Rabbit In Your Headlights - Unkle.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
