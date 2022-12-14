I'm Leavin' Now - Johnny Cash
Johnny too bad - The Slickers
Blame It On The Pony Express - Johnny Johnson and the Bandwagon
Blame it on the Boogie - The Jackson Five
Boogie Wonderland - Earth, Wind & Fire
Ball of Fire - The Skatalites
Great Balls Of Fire - Jerry Lee Lewis
Let It Be Me - Betty Everett and Jerry Butler
If Love Is a Red Dress (Hang Me in Rags) - Maria McKee
Red Rain - Peter Gabriel
This is my Hollywood - 3 Colours Red
This Guys In Love With You - Herb Alpert
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Jealous Guy - John Lennon
Jealous Again - The Black Crowes
Here I Go Again - Whitesnake
Don't Go On Me - Pearl Jam
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
How Will You Go? - Crowded House
Let go the anger - The Allstonians
Anger Plays A Part - Neil & Liam Finn
Love will tear us apart - Joy Division.
Never Tear Us Apart - INXS
Never Healed - Heresy
Did Ye Get Healed - Van Morrison
Did You Ever - Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra
Never ever - All Saints.
Tomorrow Never Knows - The Beatles
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
she knows you know - marillion
You know you're right - Nirvana.
Right Down the Line - Gerry Rafferty
The Last in Line - Dio
The Last To Know - Del Amitri
The only one I know - The Charlatans.
West One(shine on me) - Ruts
One - Johnny Cash
Johnny The Fox Meets Jimmy The Weed - Thin Lizzy
Bad Meets Evil - Eminem
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]