« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1598 1599 1600 1601 1602 [1603]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2431969 times)

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64080 on: December 12, 2022, 10:54:59 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December 12, 2022, 10:53:23 pm
Luck be a Lady - Marlon Brando

Lay, Lady, Lay - Bob Dylan
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64081 on: December 12, 2022, 10:58:59 pm »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64082 on: December 12, 2022, 11:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December 12, 2022, 10:58:59 pm
Lay all your love on me - ABBA

Rainbow Valley - Love Affair
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,360
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64083 on: December 12, 2022, 11:08:05 pm »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,794
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64084 on: December 12, 2022, 11:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on December 12, 2022, 10:53:23 pm
Luck be a Lady - Marlon Brando
Lady Of The Flowers - Placebo.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64085 on: Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December 12, 2022, 11:50:52 pm
Lady Of The Flowers - Placebo.
You Don't Bring Me Flowers - Neil Diamond & Barbra Streisand
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64086 on: Yesterday at 01:36:38 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 01:32:15 pm
You Don't Bring Me Flowers - Neil Diamond & Barbra Streisand

Flowers in The Rain - The Move
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64087 on: Yesterday at 01:44:32 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 01:36:38 pm
Flowers in The Rain - The Move
Why Does It Always Rain On Me? - Travis
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:38:35 pm by Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! »
Logged

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,089
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64088 on: Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 01:44:32 pm
Why Does Always Rain On Me? - Travis

have you ever seen the rain - ccr
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64089 on: Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm »
Quote from: giverbloke a mistletoe snog on Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm
have you ever seen the rain - ccr
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,626
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64090 on: Yesterday at 03:47:39 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 02:15:46 pm
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64091 on: Yesterday at 03:50:33 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 03:47:39 pm
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
There Goes My First Love - The Drifters 
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64092 on: Yesterday at 03:52:50 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 03:50:33 pm
There Goes My First Love - The Drifters

Put Yourself In My Place - The Elgins
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64093 on: Yesterday at 03:57:52 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 03:52:50 pm
Put Yourself In My Place - The Elgins
Come On Over To My Place - The Drifters
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64094 on: Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 03:57:52 pm
Come On Over To My Place - The Drifters

Come To Me - Marv Johnson
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64095 on: Yesterday at 04:02:31 pm »
Logged

Offline Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov

  • SNITCH. Has a wotsit the size of a wasp sting. McManaman (doo doooby doo doo!) Mentally slow due to being on RAWK too much.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,525
  • You'll see it when you believe it!
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64096 on: Yesterday at 04:04:22 pm »
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64097 on: Yesterday at 04:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Slightly Less Mediocre Baron Bennekov on Yesterday at 04:04:22 pm
I am mine - Pearl Jam
Pearl's A Singer - Elkie Brooks
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,459
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64098 on: Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm »
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,473
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64099 on: Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm

Singer Man - The Kingstonians
Piano man - Billy Joel.
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64100 on: Yesterday at 06:51:16 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:44:25 pm
Piano man - Billy Joel.

Rubber Band Man - The Spinners
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64101 on: Yesterday at 08:18:45 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 06:51:16 pm
Rubber Band Man - The Spinners
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
Logged

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64102 on: Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:18:45 pm
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash

Polk Salad Annie - Tony Joe White
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,794
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64103 on: Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on Yesterday at 08:41:21 pm
Polk Salad Annie - Tony Joe White
Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,871
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64104 on: Yesterday at 08:47:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm
Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake and Palmer.

Deep Forbidden Lake - Neil Young
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64105 on: Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 08:43:03 pm
Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
Brain Stew - Green Day
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64106 on: Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:48:26 pm
Brain Stew - Green Day
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Logged

Offline twootuurtlediivvaas

  • RAWK Diva
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,294
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64107 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 08:55:16 pm
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Greasy Grass River - The Black Crowes
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64108 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: twootuurtlediivvaas on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Greasy Grass River - The Black Crowes
Hole In The River - Crowded House
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 557
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64109 on: Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
Hole In The River - Crowded House

River of mercy - Tears for Fears
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,062
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64110 on: Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Yesterday at 09:25:21 pm
River of mercy - Tears for Fears

The River - Bruce Springsteen
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64111 on: Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on Yesterday at 09:27:50 pm
The River - Bruce Springsteen
Take Me To The River - Talking Heads
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,473
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64112 on: Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 09:53:28 pm
Take Me To The River - Talking Heads
She's a river - Simple Minds.
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,893
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64113 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 10:57:52 pm
She's a river - Simple Minds.

She's Gone - Black Sabbath
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,473
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64114 on: Today at 01:56:59 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 12:05:19 am
She's Gone - Black Sabbath
He's gone - Grateful Dead.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,794
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #64115 on: Today at 03:07:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:56:59 am
He's gone - Grateful Dead.
When You're Gone - The Cranberries.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1598 1599 1600 1601 1602 [1603]   Go Up
« previous next »
 