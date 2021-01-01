Luck be a Lady - Marlon Brando
Lay, Lady, Lay - Bob Dylan
Lay all your love on me - ABBA
Rainbow Valley - Love Affair
Lady Of The Flowers - Placebo.
You Don't Bring Me Flowers - Neil Diamond & Barbra Streisand
Flowers in The Rain - The Move
Why Does Always Rain On Me? - Travis
have you ever seen the rain - ccr
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face - Roberta Flack
I Saw Her Standing There - The Beatles
There Goes My First Love - The Drifters
Put Yourself In My Place - The Elgins
Come On Over To My Place - The Drifters
Come To Me - Marv Johnson
I Me Mine - The Beatles
I am mine - Pearl Jam
Pearl's A Singer - Elkie Brooks
Singer Man - The Kingstonians
Piano man - Billy Joel.
Rubber Band Man - The Spinners
White Man in Hammersmith Palais - The Clash
Polk Salad Annie - Tony Joe White
Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake and Palmer.
Brain Stew - Green Day
Green Green Grass Of Home - Tom Jones
Greasy Grass River - The Black Crowes
Hole In The River - Crowded House
