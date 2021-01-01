Life's what you make it - Talk Talk.
Life's a Gas-T.Rex
Belsen was a gas - Sex Pistols
Was it worth it? - Pet Shop Boys
For What It's Worth - Buffalo Springfield
What is and What should never be - Led Zeppelin
I Should Have Known Better - The Beatles
Better off dead - Wipers
When Im Dead and Gone - McGuinness Flint
When I'm Sixty-Four - The Beatles
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Life in a day - Simple Minds
A Day in the Life - The Beatles
In My Life - The Beatles
My Way - Frank Sinatra
Something In The Way - Nirvana.
Something that i said - Ruts
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
If I Said - Gary Numan.
I Cant Get A Hold Of Myself - Clifford Curry
