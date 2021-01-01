I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Losing My Mind - Pet Shop Boys
Change Your Mind - Sharpe and Numan.
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
Mind your own business - Delta 5
New York On My Mind - John McLaughlin
Who are the mystery girls? - New York Dolls
We Take Mystery (To Bed) - Gary Numan.
Sweet little mystery. - Wet Wet Wet
Hey, Little Girl - Icehouse.
Strange Little Girl - Stranglers ( RIP Jet Black)
Nowhere Girl - B-Movie.
Going Nowhere - Therapy?
Going Mobile - The Who
Going Underground - the Jam
