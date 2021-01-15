When You Walk Through Me - Ultravox.
I'm Looking Through You - The Beatles
Looking For Clues - Robert Palmer.
Looking at you - MC5
Looking For You - Garnet Mimms
I've Been Losing You - A-ha.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
can't stand losing you - the police
Can't Stop - Red Hot Chili Peppers
They came in force - Red Alert
Can You Feel The Force - The Real Thing
Just like darts - The Real Kids
Real Gone Kid - Deacon Blue
Real Love - Mary J. Blige
April Skies - The Jesus and Mary Chain
Mary's Prayer - Danny Wilson
Moon River - Danny Williams
Fall In A River - Badly Drawn Boy.
She's a river - Simple Minds.
She's Leaving Home - The Beatles
she sells sanctuary - the cult
You Do Something To Me - Paul Weller
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
(Something Inside) So Strong - Labi Siffre
Something So Strong - Crowded House
Something Else - Sex Pistols
Stand together - Dub Pistols featuring Rhoda Dakar
Together In Electric Dreams - Phil Oakey and Giorgio Moroder
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.1]