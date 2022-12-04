« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1594 1595 1596 1597 1598 [1599]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2425645 times)

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63920 on: December 4, 2022, 07:59:19 pm »
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,890
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63921 on: December 4, 2022, 08:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  4, 2022, 07:59:19 pm

Up the garden path - Toy Dolls

Garden Party - Marillion
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63922 on: December 4, 2022, 08:06:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  4, 2022, 08:00:23 pm
Garden Party - Marillion
Boston Tea Party - The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63923 on: December 4, 2022, 08:13:07 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  4, 2022, 08:06:35 pm
Boston Tea Party - The Sensational Alex Harvey Band

This is Boston not L.A - The Freeze
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63924 on: December 4, 2022, 08:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  4, 2022, 08:13:07 pm

This is Boston not L.A - The Freeze
This Love - Maroon 5
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63925 on: December 4, 2022, 08:39:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63926 on: December 4, 2022, 08:45:46 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on December  4, 2022, 08:39:55 pm
Love song - Simple Minds. 
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63927 on: December 4, 2022, 09:47:04 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63928 on: December 4, 2022, 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  4, 2022, 09:47:04 pm
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.

A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63929 on: December 5, 2022, 12:00:09 am »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  4, 2022, 10:32:25 pm
A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
The Other Side Of Life - Japan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63930 on: December 5, 2022, 12:28:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  5, 2022, 12:00:09 am
The Other Side Of Life - Japan.
Big In Japan - Alphaville
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63931 on: December 5, 2022, 12:46:34 am »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,418
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63932 on: December 5, 2022, 05:39:40 am »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  5, 2022, 12:46:34 am
Big In Japan - Big In Japan.
Big me - Foo Fighters.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63933 on: December 5, 2022, 10:12:52 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December  5, 2022, 05:39:40 am
Big me - Foo Fighters.
The Big Hand - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63934 on: December 5, 2022, 01:03:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on December  5, 2022, 10:12:52 am
The Big Hand - The Cure.
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow 
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63935 on: December 5, 2022, 03:28:29 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  5, 2022, 01:03:14 pm
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow

Train tour to rainbow city - The Pyramids
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,890
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63936 on: December 5, 2022, 05:04:32 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on December  5, 2022, 03:28:29 pm

Train tour to rainbow city - The Pyramids

Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 553
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63937 on: December 5, 2022, 08:30:07 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December  5, 2022, 05:04:32 pm
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder

City of blinding lights - U2
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63938 on: December 5, 2022, 08:33:17 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on December  5, 2022, 08:30:07 pm
City of blinding lights - U2
The City of the Dead -  The Clash
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63939 on: December 5, 2022, 09:01:17 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on December  5, 2022, 08:33:17 pm
The City of the Dead -  The Clash
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63940 on: December 5, 2022, 10:07:33 pm »
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you?

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,766
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63941 on: December 5, 2022, 10:09:21 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on December  5, 2022, 09:01:17 pm
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath

Our Love (Is In The Pocket) - Darrell Banks
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63942 on: December 5, 2022, 10:32:15 pm »
Quote from: SnowHow would a Philips Pubes Shaver suit you? on December  5, 2022, 10:09:21 pm
Our Love (Is In The Pocket) - Darrell Banks
Love Will Tear us Apart - Joy Division
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,418
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63943 on: Yesterday at 01:53:24 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on December  5, 2022, 10:32:15 pm
Love Will Tear us Apart - Joy Division
Transmission - Joy Division.
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63944 on: Yesterday at 09:51:32 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 01:53:24 am
Transmission - Joy Division.
Big Noise Transmission - Gary Numan.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63945 on: Yesterday at 02:58:08 pm »
Quote from: Son of Mince Pie on a Plate on Yesterday at 09:51:32 am
Big Noise Transmission - Gary Numan.

Noise,Noise,Noise - The Damned
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63946 on: Yesterday at 03:36:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 02:58:08 pm

Noise,Noise,Noise - The Damned
Damned If I Do - The Alan Parsons Project
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63947 on: Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Yesterday at 03:36:16 pm
Damned If I Do - The Alan Parsons Project
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 764
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63948 on: Yesterday at 08:20:24 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 07:45:11 pm
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
What do you want from me -Monaco
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,404
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63949 on: Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on Yesterday at 08:20:24 pm
What do you want from me -Monaco

From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63950 on: Yesterday at 09:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:40:16 pm

From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans
Cats In The Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63951 on: Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm »
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,924
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63952 on: Today at 12:06:24 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:00:50 pm
The Love Cats - The Cure
Love Train - The O'Jays
Logged

Offline Son of Mince Pie on a Plate

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,722
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63953 on: Today at 12:58:22 am »
Quote from: Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete! on Today at 12:06:24 am
Love Train - The O'Jays
Jumping Someone Else's Train - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1594 1595 1596 1597 1598 [1599]   Go Up
« previous next »
 