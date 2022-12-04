Coming Up - Paul McCartney
Up the garden path - Toy Dolls
Garden Party - Marillion
Boston Tea Party - The Sensational Alex Harvey Band
This is Boston not L.A - The Freeze
This Love - Maroon 5
Love song - Simple Minds.
The Rain Song - Led Zeppelin
Prayers For Rain - The Cure.
A Design For Life - Manic Street Preachers
The Other Side Of Life - Japan.
Big In Japan - Alphaville
Big In Japan - Big In Japan.
Big me - Foo Fighters.
The Big Hand - The Cure.
Difficult To Cure - Rainbow
Train tour to rainbow city - The Pyramids
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
City of blinding lights - U2
The City of the Dead - The Clash
God Is Dead? - Black Sabbath
Our Love (Is In The Pocket) - Darrell Banks
Love Will Tear us Apart - Joy Division
Transmission - Joy Division.
Big Noise Transmission - Gary Numan.
Noise,Noise,Noise - The Damned
Damned If I Do - The Alan Parsons Project
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
What do you want from me -Monaco
From the cradle to the grave - Subhumans
Cats In The Cradle - Ugly Kid Joe
The Love Cats - The Cure
Love Train - The O'Jays
