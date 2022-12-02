Rok it To The Moon-Stranglers
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
man on the moon - rem
Dark Side Of The Moon = Pink Floyd
Julie is a junkie - The Eastern Dark
Sheena Is a Punk Rocker - Ramones
White Punks on Dope - The Tubes
Dope for guns - Ruts
The Guns of Brixton - The Clash
Gods & Guns - Lynyrd Skynyrd
There Goes God - Crowded House
There goes the neighborhood - Bodycount
There Goes The Fear - Doves.
Night of Fear - The Move
My Fear And Me - Bird.
Me and the Farmer - Housemartins
Me Myself I - Joan Armatrading
Mercy, mercy me (The Ecology) - Marvin Gaye
No mercy for you - The Business
You Dont Want Me No More - Major Lance
Don't You Want Me - The Human League
I Want To Take You Higher - Sly & The Family Stone
Your Love Keeps Lifting Me Higher and Higher - Jackie Wilson
The Snake - Al Wilson
Union Of The Snake - Duran Duran
Union City Blues - Blondie
