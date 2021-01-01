Give Me It - The Cure.
could it be magic - barry manilow
If You Could Read My Mind - Gordon Lightfoot
Read My Mind - The Killers
Im On My Way - Dean Parrish
In My Time Of Dying-Led Zepplin.
My Dying Machine - Gary Numan.
You are Always on my Mind - The Pet Shop Boys
Another state of mind - Social Distortion
Empire State Human - Human League.
Empire State of Mind - Jay Z
What's On My Mind? - Kansas
What's New Pussycat? - Tom Jones
What We Need Is A Hero - Alan Silvestri
Juke Box Hero - Foreigner
Cry Like A Baby - The Box Tops
I Can't Quit You Baby - Otis Rush
The Baby Screams - The Cure.
Rock Your Baby - George McCrae
Baby Do The Philly Dog - The Olympics
i wanna be your dog - the stooges
I Hurt On The Other Side - Sidney Barnes
The Other Side Of Life - Japan.
the dark end of the street - james carr
Thats What I Want To Know - James Carr
That's Where The Music Takes Me - Neil Sedaka
Take Me Girl Im Ready - Junior Walker and The All Stars.
Ready to go - Republica
I Won't Let You Go - James Morrison
Bird of Prey - Jim Morrison.
Birds of Paradise- Snowy White
Paradise Place - Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Gangsta's Paradise - Coolio
Gently Falls - Into Paradise.
Gentle On My Mind - Glen Campbell
Don't let me down,gently - The Wonder Stuff
I Don't Mind - Buzzcocks
Peace of Mind - Boston
