Man on the Moon - REM
Float On - Modest Mouse
Ghetto Pop Life - Danger Mouse & Jemini
How to Save a Life - The Fray
save a prayer - duran duran
Help Save the Youth of America - Billy Bragg
KIds in America - Kim Wilde
The Kids Are Alright - The Who
If the Kids Are United - Sham 69
If You Dont Know Me By Now - Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes
Goin' Blind - Melvins
Id Rather Go Blind - Chickenshack
Blind - The Sundays.
Sunday Morning - The Velvet Underground
