My Friend Jack - The Smoke
My Secret Friend - IAMX.
Secret Smile - Semisonic
Uncertain Smile - The The.
Smile Like you mean It - The Killers
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
bohemian like you - dandy warhols
Not For You - Pearl Jam
I'm not Gay - Revolting Cocks
(Sing If Youre) Glad To Be Gay - The Tom Robinson Band
Glad All Over - The Dave Clark Five
Over the Hills and Far Away - Gary Moore
Far Far Away - Slade
Go Away - Weezer
We can go - Gang Green
We Are Glass - Gary Numan
