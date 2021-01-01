I Know Im Losing You - Rare Earth
Watch it burn - Dr.Know
Burn In Hell - Twisted Sister
Hell Ain't A Bad Place To Be - AC/DC
Aint Nobody - Chaka Khan
Nobody Wants To Be Here And Nobody Wants To Leave - Twilight Sad.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
don't leave me this way - communards version
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Dont go lose it baby. Hugh Masekela
Push It/No Fun - 2Many Djs: Salt N Pepa & The Stooges
Push The Button - Sugababes
Button my lip - Elvis Costello and the Imposters
Lip up Fatty - Bad Manners
Fatty Fatty - Clancy Eccles
Jennifer Eccles - The Hollies
Jennifer she said- Lloyd Cole and the commotions
She Said She Said - The Beatles
All The Things She Said - Simple Minds
Things We Said Today - The Beatles
Everything I Said - The Cranberries
