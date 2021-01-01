Fools Gold - Stone Roses.
The Fool On The Hill - The Beatles
Fool for your Loving - Whitesnake
Ain't that loving you - Alton Ellis
Loving Is A Losing Game - Amy Winehouse
(I Know) I'm Losing You - The Temptations
Know Who You Are - Slade
Who do you think you are? - Spice Girls
Who Are You - The Who
Come As You Are - Nirvana
The Same Deep Water as You - The Cure
Same Old Song and Dance - Aerosmith
Same Old Scene - Roxy Music.
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
play dead - bjork
Wanted Dead Or Alive -Bon Jovi
What I Want - Dead Or Alive.
What Is This? - Bobby Womack
Life Is Hard - Johnny Winter
Life's Been Good - Joe Walsh
Shaddap You Face - Joe Dolce
Out of my hands - Face to Face
Out In The Fields - Gary Moore & Phil Lynott
Out Of The Blue - Roxy Music
T.V Blues - U.K Subs
TV Dinners - ZZ Top
Love On A Mountain Top - Robert Knight
Under A Mountain - The Black Crowes
Under My Thumb - Wayne Gibson
Under My Thumb - The Rolling Stones
