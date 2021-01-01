« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1583 1584 1585 1586 1587 [1588]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2406858 times)

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63480 on: Yesterday at 08:59:35 am »
Quote from: leinad on Yesterday at 01:55:48 am
Each Time You Fall in Love - Cigarettes After Sex

The Fall - Ministry
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,446
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63481 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 08:59:35 am
The Fall - Ministry
Watching Me Fall - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63482 on: Yesterday at 01:56:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
Watching Me Fall - The Cure.
Somebody's Watching Me - Rockwell
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,890
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63483 on: Yesterday at 02:11:21 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:56:37 pm
Somebody's Watching Me - Rockwell

me myself i - joan armatrading
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63484 on: Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 02:11:21 pm
me myself i - joan armatrading
I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) - Four Tops
Logged

Offline Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,455
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63485 on: Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:14:13 pm
I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch) - Four Tops

I touch myself - The Divinyls
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63486 on: Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:43:24 pm
I touch myself - The Divinyls
A Touch Too Much - AC/DC
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,343
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63487 on: Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:49:32 pm
A Touch Too Much - AC/DC


Invisible Touch - Genesis
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63488 on: Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:09:45 pm
Invisible Touch - Genesis
Golden Touch - Razorlight
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63489 on: Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:15:27 pm
Golden Touch - Razorlight

Silence is Golden - The Tremeloes
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63490 on: Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:31:57 pm

Silence is Golden - The Tremeloes
The Sound Of Silence -  Simon & Garfunkel
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63491 on: Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:08:25 pm
The Sound Of Silence -  Simon & Garfunkel
The Sound oof the Suburbs - The Members
Logged

Offline Salty Dog

  • Sworn enemy of Sugary Cat.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,306
  • Put Captain Solo in the cargo hold.
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63492 on: Today at 05:53:35 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 11:04:59 pm
The Sound oof the Suburbs - The Members

Scents and Subtle Sounds - Phish
Logged
It's like all punishments though, isn't it. You just have to close your eyes, grit your teeth and think of England. - Yorkykopite

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63493 on: Today at 01:40:47 pm »
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 05:53:35 am
Scents and Subtle Sounds - Phish
Tossing And Turning - The Ivy League
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63494 on: Today at 02:10:38 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:40:47 pm
Tossing And Turning - The Ivy League

So What - The Anti Nowhere League
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,499
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63495 on: Today at 02:20:08 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 02:10:38 pm
So What - The Anti Nowhere League
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63496 on: Today at 03:30:18 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 02:20:08 pm
What do I Get? - Buzzcocks
Get Down And Get With It - Slade
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,803
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63497 on: Today at 04:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:30:18 pm
Get Down And Get With It - Slade

Get it on - T.Rex
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63498 on: Today at 04:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 04:24:13 pm
Get it on - T.Rex
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,192
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63499 on: Today at 04:33:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:31:36 pm
On The Road Again - Canned Heat
Roads - Portishead
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63500 on: Today at 04:36:32 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 04:33:40 pm
Roads - Portishead
So Many Roads - John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers
Logged

Offline Emerald Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,813
  • since 1956
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63501 on: Today at 04:42:22 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:36:32 pm
So Many Roads - John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers

Too Many People - Paul & Linda McCartney
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63502 on: Today at 04:50:16 pm »
Quote from: Emerald Red on Today at 04:42:22 pm
Too Many People - Paul & Linda McCartney
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.
Logged

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,220
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63503 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 04:50:16 pm
Shiny Happy People - R.E.M.

Happy Days - Darkbuster
Logged

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,748
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63504 on: Today at 05:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 05:22:52 pm

Happy Days - Darkbuster
These Are The Days Of Our Lives - Queen
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1583 1584 1585 1586 1587 [1588]   Go Up
« previous next »
 