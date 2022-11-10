Broken Wings - Mr. Mister
Sad Wings of Destiny - Judas Priest
Sad Songs - (Say So Much) - Elton John
This is Not a Love Song - PIL
Is this my world? - Jerry's Kids
Mad World - Tears For Fears
It's the End of the World as we Know it - REM
The End of The World - Pet Shop Boys
The Boys Are Back In Town - Thin Lizzy
Boys on the dock - Dropkick Murphys
Sitting On The Dock Of The Bay - Otis Redding
Montego Bay - Bobby Bloom
Back to Montego Bay - Marty Robbins
Bringing On Home The Good Times - The Love Affair
Good Times - Nobodys Children
Nobody Home - Pink Floyd
Nobody's Fool - Haircut 100.
Ship of fools - Soul Asylum
Liberty Ship - The La's.
The Crystal Ship - The Doors
The Captain - Biffy Clyro
Good Morning Captain - The Black Crowes
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
