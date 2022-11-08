Throw Your Arms Around Me - Hunters & Collectors
Please don't ask me to smile - You Am I
All I Ask - Crowded House
All Star - Smash Mouth
Gonna Make You a Star - David Essex
God's Gonna Cut You Down - Johnny Cash
Take the cash - Wreckless Eric
Take on me - A-ha.
Take My Breath Away - Berlin
Every Breath You Take - The Police
Every You Every Me - Placebo
You To Me Are Everything - The Real Thing
From Me To You - The Beatles
From the Beginning - Emerson, Lake & Palmer
The End Of The Beginning - God Is An Astronaut.
The Beginning is the End is the Beginning - Smashing Pumpkins
Dawning of the Season - Magdalena Bay
Four Seasons In One Day - Crowded House
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
four sticks - led zep
Sticks and Stones - Tracy Lawrence
Torn And Frayed - The Rolling Stones
Torn Between Two Lovers - Mary MacGregor
Between the wars - Billy Bragg
Veteran of the Psychic Wars - Blue Öyster Cult
Only love can break your heart - Psychic TV
Young at Heart - The Bluebells
Young Girl - Gary Puckett & The Union Gap
Union City Blues - Blondie
Living For The City - Stevie Wonder
The Hardest Way to Make an Easy Living - The Streets
Easy Livin' - Uriah Heep
I love livin'in the city - Fear
Kansas City - The Beatles
Carry On Wayward Son - Kansas
Fortunate Son - Creedance Clearwater Revival
Son Of a Preacher Man - Dusty Springfield
