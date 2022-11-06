« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1580 1581 1582 1583 1584 [1585]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2397711 times)

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,136
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63360 on: November 6, 2022, 07:58:27 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 07:54:10 pm
King Of Pain - The Police
House of Pain - Faster Pussycat
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63361 on: November 6, 2022, 08:15:50 pm »
Quote from: duvva on November  6, 2022, 07:58:27 pm
House of Pain - Faster Pussycat
Silent House - Crowded House
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63362 on: November 6, 2022, 08:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 08:15:50 pm
Silent House - Crowded House
Silent All These Years - Tori Amos
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63363 on: November 6, 2022, 08:58:38 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on November  6, 2022, 08:57:09 pm
Silent All These Years - Tori Amos
All Things Must Pass - George Harrison
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63364 on: November 6, 2022, 09:06:25 pm »
Khyber Pass - Ministry
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63365 on: November 6, 2022, 09:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on November  6, 2022, 09:06:25 pm
Khyber Pass - Ministry
Up the Khyber - Pink Floyd
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63366 on: November 6, 2022, 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on November  6, 2022, 09:21:59 pm
Up the Khyber - Pink Floyd

Why Do I Keep Fucking Up? - Neil Young
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,296
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63367 on: November 6, 2022, 10:44:05 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on November  6, 2022, 10:41:02 pm
Why Do I Keep Fucking Up? - Neil Young

Why Cant We Live Together? - Timmy Thomas
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63368 on: November 6, 2022, 11:07:00 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  6, 2022, 10:44:05 pm
Why Cant We Live Together? - Timmy Thomas
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63369 on: November 6, 2022, 11:24:32 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  6, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.

Each Time You Fall in Love - Cigarettes After Sex
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63370 on: November 6, 2022, 11:24:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on November  6, 2022, 11:07:00 pm
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Why Must I be a Teenager in Love - Dion & the Belmonts
Logged

Offline leinad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 556
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63371 on: November 6, 2022, 11:28:33 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on November  6, 2022, 11:24:42 pm
Why Must I be a Teenager in Love - Dion & the Belmonts

This Is Why We Fight - The Decemberists
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63372 on: Yesterday at 01:58:33 am »
Quote from: leinad on November  6, 2022, 11:28:33 pm
This Is Why We Fight - The Decemberists
The Fight Song - Marilyn Manson.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63373 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:58:33 am
The Fight Song - Marilyn Manson.

The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63374 on: Yesterday at 10:50:31 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:25:10 am
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
It Never Was The Same - Twilight Sad.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63375 on: Yesterday at 11:26:34 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:50:31 am
It Never Was The Same - Twilight Sad.
 
never gonna give you up - rick astley   wahay!
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63376 on: Yesterday at 01:21:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 11:26:34 am
 
never gonna give you up - rick astley   wahay!
You do Something to Me - Paul Weller
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63377 on: Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 01:21:01 pm
You do Something to Me - Paul Weller
Something In The Air - Thunderclap Newman
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,783
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63378 on: Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:26:43 pm
Something In The Air - Thunderclap Newman

Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63379 on: Yesterday at 05:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 04:53:03 pm
Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
Happy The Man - The Cure.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63380 on: Yesterday at 05:51:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:15:46 pm
Happy The Man - The Cure.

Wanted Man - Johnny Cash
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 611
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63381 on: Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: demain on Yesterday at 05:51:50 pm
Wanted Man - Johnny Cash

I'm A Man - The Spenser Davis Group
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63382 on: Yesterday at 06:22:12 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
I'm A Man - The Spenser Davis Group

We are time - The Pop Group
Logged

Offline Dingus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • The Man Without Fear
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63383 on: Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 06:22:12 pm

We are time - The Pop Group
We Have All The Time In The World - Louis Armstrong
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63384 on: Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm »
Quote from: Dingus on Yesterday at 07:29:38 pm
We Have All The Time In The World - Louis Armstrong
Mad World - Tears For Fears
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63385 on: Today at 12:35:19 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:22:01 pm
Mad World - Tears For Fears
World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,489
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63386 on: Today at 09:26:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:35:19 am
World In My Eyes - Depeche Mode.
Half the World Away - Oasis
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63387 on: Today at 09:34:08 am »
Quote from: lucas65 on Today at 09:26:43 am
Half the World Away - Oasis

all around the world - oasis
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63388 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 09:34:08 am
all around the world - oasis
All Around My Hat - Steeleye Span
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63389 on: Today at 03:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:57:23 pm
All Around My Hat - Steeleye Span

She's my ex - All
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,626
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63390 on: Today at 03:45:37 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 03:25:56 pm

She's my ex - All
She's Electric - Oasis
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,392
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #63391 on: Today at 04:47:42 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 03:45:37 pm
She's Electric - Oasis
Are 'Friends' Electric? - Tubeway Army.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1580 1581 1582 1583 1584 [1585]   Go Up
« previous next »
 