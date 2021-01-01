King Of Pain - The Police
House of Pain - Faster Pussycat
Silent House - Crowded House
Silent All These Years - Tori Amos
Khyber Pass - Ministry
Up the Khyber - Pink Floyd
Why Do I Keep Fucking Up? - Neil Young
Why Cant We Live Together? - Timmy Thomas
Why Can't I Be You - The Cure.
Why Must I be a Teenager in Love - Dion & the Belmonts
This Is Why We Fight - The Decemberists
The Fight Song - Marilyn Manson.
The Song Remains The Same - Led Zeppelin
It Never Was The Same - Twilight Sad.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
never gonna give you up - rick astley wahay!
You do Something to Me - Paul Weller
Something In The Air - Thunderclap Newman
Man in the Box - Alice in Chains
Happy The Man - The Cure.
Wanted Man - Johnny Cash
I'm A Man - The Spenser Davis Group
We are time - The Pop Group
