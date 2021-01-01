My Woman From Tokyo- Deep Purple
My Kind of Woman - Mac DeMarco
Real Life Woman - Crowded House
She's Alright - The Real Kids
The Kids Are Alright- The Who
If The Kids Are United - Sham 69
United Blood - Agnostic Front
If You Want Blood You've Got It - AC/DC
What I Want - Dead or Alive.
The Sick, the Dying and the Dead - Megadeth
City of the Dead - The Clash
Dead City - Twilight Sad.
California Uber Alles - Dead Kennedys
It Never Rains in Southern California - Albert Hammond
California Waiting - Kings Of Leon
Waiting For An Alibi - Thin Lizzy
For Your Precious Love - Jerry Butler and the Impressions
