The Wanton Song - Led Zeppelin
Space Song - Beach House
Echo Beach - Martha and the Muffins
The Back Of Love - Echo And The Bunnymen
This Is Not A Love Song - Public Image Limited
Happy Birthday - Altered Images
Shiny Happy People - REM
Happy Songs For Happy People - Mogwai.
Visit Me - Mogwai
Falling off the Edge of the World - Black Sabbath
Falling to Pieces - Faith No More
Fall To Pieces - Velvet Revolver
Never Gonna Fall In Love Again - Snow Patrol
Fall At Your Feet - Crowded House
in your eyes - peter gabriel
The Man with a Child in his Eyes - Kate Bush
Beating Around The Bush - AC/DC
Too many creeps - Bush Tetras
How Many More Times - Led Zeppelin
The more i see - Discharge
