Here's To You - Joan Baez
If Not For You - George Harrison
Not For You - Pearl Jam
Put You Down - Alice in Chains
My life is a mediocre piece of shit - Alice Donut
I Need My Girl - The National
Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
Are You Gonna Go My Way - Lenny Kravitz
Go Your Own Way - Fleetwood Mac
Mariachi Go Ska - The Allstonians
Play Some Ska - Random Hand
Play With Fire - The Rolling Stones
Fire - Arthur Brown
Fire in the Sky - Ozzy Osbourne
Mr. Blue Sky - ELO
Perfect Blue Buildings - Counting Crows
Shades Of A Blue Orphanage = Thin Lizzy
Bullet The Blue Sky - U2.
Blue - Joni Mitchell
