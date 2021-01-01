A Black Sun - Gary Numan.
Distant Sun - Crowded House
Age Of The Fifth Sun - God Is An Astronaut.
Invisible Sun - The Police
Invisable Touch - Genesis
Dream Sequence - Pauline Murray and the invisible girls
Don't Dream It's Over - Crowded House
A Dream Within A Dream - The Beloved.
Within You Without You - The Beatles
Heaven Beside You - Alice In Chains
The Maker Of Heavenly Trousers - Cranes.
Baggy Trousers - Madness
Madness - Prince Buster
My Sweet Prince - Placebo.
Hell Raiser - Sweet
Your Pretty Face Is Going To Hell - Iggy and The Stooges
Pretty Vacant - Sex Pistols.
I Want Your Sex - George Michael
The Negative Sex - IAMX.
Negative Creep - Nirvana
Sunshine Superman - Donovan
Good Day Sunshine - The Beatles
Walking In The Sunshine - Bad Manners.
Sunshine of your love - Cream
Love Hurts - Nazareth
Somebody To Die For - Hurts.
Die Young - Black Sabbath
Young Blood - UFO
Come On Die Young - Mogwai.
When You Come - Crowded House
Come as You Are - Nirvana
You Are So Beautiful - Joe Cocker
Good Morning Beautiful - The The.
Morning Has Broken - Cat Stevens
In the Morning - The Coral
In Your Eyes - Peter Gabriel
Bullet In The Head - Rage Against The Machine
