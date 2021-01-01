Everybody's Talking - Harry Nilsson
Walking Talking Johnny Cash Blues - The Godfathers
Walking By Myself - Gary Moore
Dancing With Myself - Billy Idol.
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
Eyes of a Stranger - Queensryche
Strange Town - The Jam
This Town Ain't Big Enough For The Both Of Us - Sparks
Glimpse of Us - Joji
Best Of You - Foo Fighters
Saw You in a Dream - The Japanese House
Every Man Must Have a Dream - Liverpool Express
Dream On - Aerosmith
Silver Dream Machine - David Essex
Blood From A Stone - I Speak Machine.
Stone Cold - Rainbow
Elephant Stone - The Stone Roses
Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh.............Nellie The Elephant - Toy Dolls
Everybody Knows - Leonard Cohen
Queue jumper. Everybody Wants To Rule The World - Tears For Fears.
Everybody Needs Somebody - The Blues Brothers
Somebody To Love - Queen
