I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
Where Did You Sleep Last Night - Nirvana
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Last Nite - The Strokes
Last Train To Mashville - Alabama 3
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Train in Vain - The Clash
Mr. Vain - Culture Beat
My Shadow In Vain - Tubeway Army.
Moonlight Shadow - Mike Oldfield ft Maggie Reilly
Dancing in the Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
In my eyes - Minor Threat
In Bloom - Nirvana
Nirvana - The Icicle Works
Nirvana - The Cult.
Cult of Personality - Living Colour
The Colour Of Spring - Talk Talk.
What Colour Is The Wind - Charlie Landsborough
New Wind - 7 Seconds
7 Seconds Away - Youssou N'Dour & Neneh Cherry
The Magnificent Seven - The Clash
Magnificent Sanctuary Band - Jerry Garcia
She Sells Sanctuary - The Cult
Sanctuary Medicines - Rico.
Sylvia's Mother - Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show
Mother Earth - Crass
To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth - Mogwai.
Tonight the Streets Are Ours - Richard Hawley
Wonderful Tonight - Eric Clapton
What A Wonderful World - Louis Armstrong
Wonderful Life - Hurts.
Wonderful Life - Black
