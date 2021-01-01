I'm Only Sleeping - The Beatles
Where Did You Sleep Last Night - Nirvana
Always The Last To Know - Del Amitri
Last Nite - The Strokes
Last Train To Mashville - Alabama 3
Last Train to Clarksville - The Monkees
Train in Vain - The Clash
Mr. Vain - Culture Beat
My Shadow In Vain - Tubeway Army.
Moonlight Shadow - Mike Oldfield ft Maggie Reilly
Dancing in the Moonlight - Thin Lizzy
Dancing With Tears In My Eyes - Ultravox
In my eyes - Minor Threat
In Bloom - Nirvana
Nirvana - The Icicle Works
Nirvana - The Cult.
Cult of Personality - Living Colour
