i'm waiting for the man - velvet underground
Monkey Man - The Specials
Monkey Gone To Heaven - Pixies.
Heaven up Here-Bunneymen
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Slow Train - Status Quo
Trains and boats and planes - Billy J Kramer
Rock the Boat - Hues Corporation
Rock your baby - George McRea
Don't Call Me Baby - Voice of the Beehive
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Dont you forget about me - Simple Minds
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Forget about you - The Motors
With or without you - U2
With Portfolio - Mogwai.
With a vengeance - Articles of Faith
Without the one you live - The Four Toos
Live and Let Die - Wings
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Down The Dustpipe - Status Quo
Heroes and Hooligans - Down By Law
heroes - david bowie
Gonna Make You A Star - David Essex
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow
Really Really Happy - The Muffs
You Really Got Me - The Kinks
Is She Really Going Out With Him? - Joe Jackson.
Going Down to Liverpool - The Bangles
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Dreams I'll Never See - Molly Hatchet
I See You, You See Me - The Magic Numbers
Its a Kind of Magic - Queen
