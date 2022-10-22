« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1570 1571 1572 1573 1574 [1575]   Go Down

Author Topic: Music Association Game  (Read 2381469 times)

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62960 on: October 22, 2022, 06:10:36 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 22, 2022, 05:24:13 pm
i'm waiting for the man - velvet underground

Monkey Man - The Specials
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62961 on: October 22, 2022, 06:16:16 pm »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 22, 2022, 06:10:36 pm
Monkey Man - The Specials
Monkey Gone To Heaven - Pixies.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline joe buck

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 749
  • woody's wonders
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62962 on: October 22, 2022, 06:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 22, 2022, 06:16:16 pm
Monkey Gone To Heaven - Pixies.
Heaven up Here-Bunneymen
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62963 on: October 22, 2022, 07:09:44 pm »
Quote from: joe buck on October 22, 2022, 06:43:55 pm
Heaven up Here-Bunneymen
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62964 on: October 23, 2022, 09:50:00 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 22, 2022, 07:09:44 pm
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.

Heaven Must Have Sent You - The Elgins
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62965 on: October 23, 2022, 03:10:22 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 22, 2022, 05:24:13 pm
i'm waiting for the man - velvet underground
Waiting For a Train - Flash and the Pan
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,726
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62966 on: October 23, 2022, 04:52:47 pm »
Slow Train - Status Quo
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62967 on: October 23, 2022, 05:08:51 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on October 23, 2022, 04:52:47 pm
Slow Train - Status Quo

Trains and boats and planes - Billy J Kramer
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62968 on: October 23, 2022, 05:21:23 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2022, 05:08:51 pm
Trains and boats and planes - Billy J Kramer
Rock the Boat - Hues Corporation
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62969 on: October 23, 2022, 05:59:46 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on October 23, 2022, 05:21:23 pm
Rock the Boat - Hues Corporation

Rock your baby - George McRea
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62970 on: October 23, 2022, 06:04:54 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2022, 05:59:46 pm
Rock your baby - George McRea
Don't Call Me Baby - Voice of the Beehive
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62971 on: October 23, 2022, 06:21:59 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on October 23, 2022, 06:04:54 pm
Don't Call Me Baby - Voice of the Beehive
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62972 on: October 23, 2022, 06:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 23, 2022, 06:21:59 pm
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.

Dont you forget about me - Simple Minds
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62973 on: October 23, 2022, 06:29:17 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on October 23, 2022, 06:24:10 pm
Dont you forget about me - Simple Minds
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62974 on: October 23, 2022, 06:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 23, 2022, 06:29:17 pm
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.

Forget about you - The Motors
Logged

Offline kezzy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 540
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62975 on: October 23, 2022, 06:36:03 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 23, 2022, 06:32:49 pm

Forget about you - The Motors

With or without you - U2
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62976 on: October 23, 2022, 06:55:36 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on October 23, 2022, 06:36:03 pm
With or without you - U2
With Portfolio - Mogwai.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62977 on: October 23, 2022, 07:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 23, 2022, 06:55:36 pm
With Portfolio - Mogwai.

With a vengeance - Articles of Faith
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,992
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62978 on: October 23, 2022, 11:19:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on October 23, 2022, 07:08:13 pm

With a vengeance - Articles of Faith

Without the one you live - The Four Toos
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • JFT 97
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62979 on: October 23, 2022, 11:57:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 23, 2022, 11:19:42 pm
Without the one you live - The Four Toos
Live and Let Die - Wings
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62980 on: Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on October 23, 2022, 11:57:50 pm
Live and Let Die - Wings
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62981 on: Yesterday at 01:43:04 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 12:31:22 pm
Don't Let Me Down - The Beatles
Down The Dustpipe - Status Quo
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62982 on: Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 01:43:04 pm
Down The Dustpipe - Status Quo

Heroes and Hooligans - Down By Law
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,765
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62983 on: Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 04:39:31 pm

Heroes and Hooligans - Down By Law

heroes - david bowie
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62984 on: Yesterday at 05:03:53 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 04:48:46 pm
heroes - david bowie
Gonna Make You A Star - David Essex
Logged

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62985 on: Yesterday at 05:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:03:53 pm
Gonna Make You A Star - David Essex
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62986 on: Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 05:50:11 pm
If it Makes You Happy - Cheryl Crow

Really Really Happy - The Muffs
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62987 on: Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:58:18 pm

Really Really Happy - The Muffs
You Really Got Me - The Kinks
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62988 on: Yesterday at 08:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 06:30:26 pm
You Really Got Me - The Kinks
Is She Really Going Out With Him? - Joe Jackson.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline lucas65

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62989 on: Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 08:36:04 pm
Is She Really Going Out With Him? - Joe Jackson.
Going Down to Liverpool - The Bangles
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,450
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62990 on: Yesterday at 09:18:49 pm »
Quote from: lucas65 on Yesterday at 08:55:25 pm
Going Down to Liverpool - The Bangles
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62991 on: Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:18:49 pm
The Leaving Of Liverpool - The Dubliners
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nitramdorf

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62992 on: Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:40:40 pm
Dreams Of Leaving - Human League.

Dreams I'll Never See - Molly Hatchet
Logged

Offline rubber soul

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 525
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62993 on: Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Yesterday at 10:40:09 pm
Dreams I'll Never See - Molly Hatchet
I See You, You See Me - The Magic Numbers
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62994 on: Today at 12:33:47 am »
Quote from: rubber soul on Yesterday at 11:50:38 pm
I See You, You See Me - The Magic Numbers
Its a Kind of Magic - Queen
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,108
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Music Association Game
« Reply #62995 on: Today at 06:26:45 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 12:33:47 am
Its a Kind of Magic - Queen
Magic Shit - Takotsubo Men.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
Pages: 1 ... 1570 1571 1572 1573 1574 [1575]   Go Up
« previous next »
 