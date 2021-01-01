i'm waiting for the man - velvet underground
Monkey Man - The Specials
Monkey Gone To Heaven - Pixies.
Heaven up Here-Bunneymen
Heaven Is Waiting - Danse Society.
Slow Train - Status Quo
Trains and boats and planes - Billy J Kramer
Rock the Boat - Hues Corporation
Rock your baby - George McRea
Don't Call Me Baby - Voice of the Beehive
Don't Fear The Reaper - Blue Oyster Cult.
Dont you forget about me - Simple Minds
Forget The Night Ahead - Twilight Sad.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.48]