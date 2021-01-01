In the army now - Status Quo
Army Dreamers - Kate Bush.
Dreams of the everyday housewife - Glen Campbell
Everyday I Die - Tubeway Army.
I Feel Fine - The Beatles
All I Want - Puressence
All I Need - Air.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
i need you tonight - inxs
Me and you against the World = Space
Against the Grain - Bad Religion
Bad Medicine - Bon Jovi
You Give Love A Bad Name - Bon Jovi
Call my name - OMD
You Can Call Me Al - Paul Simon
This Is A Call - Foo Fighters.
Calling occupants of interplanetary space - The Carpenters.
Hear Me Calling - Ten Years After
London Calling - The Clash.
