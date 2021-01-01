One More Summer - No Doubt
Summer in the City - Loving Spoonful.
Long Hot Summer - The Style Council
Hot Love - T-Rex
Love on the terraces - Serious Drinking
Drinking Alone - Carrie Underwood
Drinking about my baby - The Damned
Too Busy Thinking About My Baby - Marvin Gaye
Burn Baby Burn - Ash
Burn - Deep Purple
Deep forbidden lake - Neil Young
Still You Turn Me On - Greg Lake
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
i didn't mean to turn you on - robert palmer
Mean To Me - Crowded House
Miracle To Me - The Black Crowes
Miracle Man - Elvis Costello
Promised You A Miracle - Simple Minds.
The Promise - Girls Aloud
Girls Just Want To Have Fun - Cyndi Lauper
House of Fun - Madness
Can I Play With Madness - Iron Maiden
Play That Funky Music - Wild Cherry
Wild is the wind - David Bowie
The Wind Cries Mary - Jimi Hendrix
She Cries - Gary Numan.
She Goes On - Crowded House
There She Goes - The La's.
Shes a rainbow - Rolling Stones
Catch The Rainbow - Rainbow
